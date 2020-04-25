Breaking News
Browns trade back, add hard-hitting safety in second round

NFL Draft

LSU safety Grant Delpit has recorded eight interceptions over the last three seasons

Credit: AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns waited a little longer than expected to make their second round pick Friday night.

Cleveland traded back three spots with Indianapolis and with the 44th overall pick, selected LSU safety Grant Delpit.

The 6’3″ junior had 65 tackles for the national champions last year and has recorded eight interceptions over the last three seasons.

The Browns also received the Colts’ fifth round pick in the trade (#160 overall).

On Thursday, the Browns selected Alabama lineman Jedrick Wills with their first round pick (10th overall).

They now have six remaining picks in this year’s draft. Those include:

Round 3 – #74
Round 3 – #97
Round 4 – #115
Round 5 – #160
Round 6 – #187
Round 7 – #244

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

