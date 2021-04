Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome II, participates in the school’s Pro Day football workout for NFL scouts Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Browns select Big 10 cornerback Greg Newsome with their first pick of the 2021 Draft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have selected Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome II with the 26th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Over the last three seasons with the Wildcats, Newsome recorded 71 tackles and one interception.

On Day 2, the Browns are scheduled to make three picks, one in the second round (59th overall) and two in the third (89th and 91st overall).