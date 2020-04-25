Breaking News
Browns round out draft with Michigan wide receiver

Donovan Peoples-Jones was an All-Big Ten talent for the Wolverines as an all-purpose threat

Donovan Peoples-Jones

FILE – In this Nov. 16, 2019, file photo, Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (9) makes a pose to celebrate his touchdown in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State in Ann Arbor, Mich. The Michigan wide receiver is skipping his senior season to enter the NFL draft, he announced Saturday, Jan. 4, 2019, on social media.
(AP Photo/Tony Ding, File)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns selected former Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones in the sixth round (187th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

It was Cleveland’s seventh and final pick, barring any trades.

Peoples-Jones was an All-Big Ten talent for the Wolverines as an all-purpose threat. He struggled with an injury early in his junior year but eventually started nine of 11 games played. Peoples-Jones totaled 438 yards receiving, along with six touchdowns during his final season in Ann Arbor.

Here’s a look at all seven Browns picks in the 2020 NFL Draft.

