Browns round out draft with Michigan wide receiver

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns selected former Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones in the sixth round (187th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.
It was Cleveland’s seventh and final pick, barring any trades.
Peoples-Jones was an All-Big Ten talent for the Wolverines as an all-purpose threat. He struggled with an injury early in his junior year but eventually started nine of 11 games played. Peoples-Jones totaled 438 yards receiving, along with six touchdowns during his final season in Ann Arbor.
Here’s a look at all seven Browns picks in the 2020 NFL Draft.
- Rd 1 (10) OT Jedrick Wills, Alabama
- Rd 2 (44) S Grant Delpit, LSU
- Rd 3 (88) DL Jordan Elliott, Missouri
- Rd 3 (97) LB Jacob Phillips, LSU
- Rd 4 (115) TE Harrison Bryant, Florida Atlantic
- Rd 5 (160) C Nick Harris, Washington
- Rd 6 (187) WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan