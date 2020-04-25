Browns round out draft with Michigan wide receiver

PITTSBURGH, PA (WKBN) - The Pittsburgh Steelers selected former Maryland safety Antoine Brooks Jr. in the sixth round (198th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft Saturday.

Brooks is a versatile athlete that played linebacker in six games his true freshman season before moving to defensive back.

His game blossomed during his final two seasons with the Terrapins. As a junior, Brooks was a second-team all-conference selection with 68 tackles and a team-high 9.5 for loss. He improved on those numbers as a senior with a team-high 87 tackles, 8.5 for loss, along with one interception and five pass breakups in 12 starts.