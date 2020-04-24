Browns bolster offensive line with first round draft pick

Alabama offensive lineman Jedrick Wills Jr. (74) lines up against Tennessee during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns addressed a major need on the offensive line Thursday by selecting Alabama lineman Jedrick Wills, Jr. with the 10th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Wills is a 6’4″, 312-pound junior and First Team All-SEC selection at Alabama. He started all 13 games at right tackle this past season, helping lead the Crimson Tide to 11 wins, including a victory in the 2019 Citrus Bowl.

The Cleveland Browns have six more picks over the next two days. Those picks include:

Round 2 – #41

Round 3 – #74

Round 3 – #97

Round 4 – #115

Round 6 – #187

Round 7 – #244