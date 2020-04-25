Browns add more offensive line help; draft center Harris in 5th

FILE – In this Sept. 28, 2019, file photo, Washington’s Nick Harris lines up during an NCAA college football game against Southern Cal, in Seattle. Harris was selected to The Associated Press All-Pac 12 Conference team, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns continue to bolster their offensive line.

Former Washington center Nick Harris was selected in the fifth round (160th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft Saturday.

Harris was a three-year starter for the Huskies and earned first-team All-Pac 12 honors as a junior and senior. He started at right guard before moving to center for his final two seasons.



Cleveland also selected offensive tackle Jedrick Wills from Alabama with the 10th overall pick in the first round Thursday.

The Browns acquired No. 160 in a trade Friday with the Colts. The final pick for the Browns comes at No. 187.