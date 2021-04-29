49ers select former YSU foe third overall in 2021 NFL Draft

Trey Lance is the third North Dakota State quarterback to be drafted since 2016

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance is heading to the Bay Area after being selected third overall by the San Francisco 49ers.

Lance faced off against Youngstown State once in his career, throwing for 160 yards and three touchdowns. He added 32 yards on the ground and one score.

Lance appeared in one game for the Bison in 2020 before opting out of the spring season. As a freshman in 2019, Lance threw for 2,786 yards and 28 touchdowns with zero interceptions. He also recorded 1,100 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground and led the Bison to a national championship.