Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election Headquarters
27 Investigates
Coronavirus
JobsNOW
Mr Food
Video Game News
Top Stories
More and more schools ditch student mask requirements as debate rages
Top Stories
Port Authority talking air travel in Valley again, needs input
Top Stories
Warren woman says man stole her gun, pistol-whipped her with it
Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 1,449 new cases reported
Video
How Down syndrome impacts our world through the eyes of a Boardman junior’s winning commercial
Video
High School student’s winning commercial created for Down Syndrome Association of the Valley
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather For Kids
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Japan 2020
Indy 500
Live Stream
Watch WKBN News
Watch CBSN Live
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
MyValleyPros
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
MyValleyCars
Obituaries
Obits
Obit Search
Jobs
MyValleyJobsToday
Work For Us
Community
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Advertise with us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal information
Search
Search
Search
Newsletter Test page
Trending on WKBN.com
Man arrested, charged with cooking drugs at Boardman hotel
Warren woman says man stole her gun, pistol-whipped her with it
Coroner rules death of woman, whose remains found off I-680, undetermined
Man charged in triple shooting arrested in traffic stop
Video
2 arrested during shooting investigation in Warren
Video