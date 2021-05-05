Newsfeed Now: Suspected cult members face abuse of corpse, child abuse charges; Couple celebrates 80th anniversary

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)-Seven people with suspected ties to the “Love Has Won” cult in Colorado are facing child abuse and other serious charges following the discovery of a body.

See the full story on FOX 31 Denver

The coast guard has ended its search for survivors after a suspected human smuggling boat capsized. off the coast of San Diego, killing at least 3 people.

See the full story on KTLA 5

A woman was found alive in Diamond Fork Canyon in Utah on Monday after she was reported missing for five months.

See the full story on ABC4

A professor at a California college is on leave after a heated exchange with a student who called police officers “Heroes.”

See the full story on KTLA 5

An Arkansas couple is celebrating their 80th wedding anniversary. The couple hasn’t broken the world record for the longest marriage just yet, but they are on their way.

See the full story on KARK

School officials and the mother of a 10-year-old with autism say a school resource officer is one of the reasons he is succeeding and doing so well in school.

See the full story on FOX 8