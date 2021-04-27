Newsfeed Now: Andrew Brown Jr.’s family views 20 seconds of body cam footage; 102-year-old credits long life to bowling

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

The family of Andrew Brown Jr., the Black man shot and killed by North Carolina deputies last week, viewed 20 seconds of body camera video of the fatal shooting Monday, and according to the family’s attorney, the family is outraged about the lack of transparency in the case.

For more on the story view the video player above.

An N-P-R reporter has been identified as the victim of a shooting that happened last week in Kansas City.

See the full story on WDAF

A California police department is investigating after a domestic call ended with an officer throwing a woman to the ground.

See full story on KRON

A California family is very upset after they say their 4-month-old puppy was stolen from the front yard of their home Sunday afternoon.

See the full story on KTXL

A viral video out of Franklin, Tennessee is gaining widespread support and is now catching the eye of the celebrities like Kathy Griffin and Billy Porter.

See the full story on WKRN

President Biden wants millionaires to foot the bill for his plan to boost new social programs, that include childcare and paid family leave.

For more on the story view the video player above.

What’s the secret to longevity? One Tennessee woman says it’s being able to play the sport she loves.

See the full story on WATE