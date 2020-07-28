Florida police officers save three-year-old’s life

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Two Pensacola Police Officers are credited for saving a three-year-old who was found unresponsive floating in a swimming pool.

Pensacola Police say Officer Kyle Skipper and Officer Robert Lindblom came to the child’s rescue on June 13 in North Pensacola.

Officer Skipper arrived on the scene to see the child’s grandmother attempting CPR. Skipper picked up the child and started emergency procedures.

Officer Lindblom was preparing to use AED when the child took a small breath. The two officers kept her breathing until the Pensacola Fire Department and Escambia County EMS arrived and transported the child to the hospital.

“I’ve got a three year old girl..the same age..and a four year old son..yeah, it hits home,” Skipper said.

“For me personally, it was a reminder of why I put the uniform on every day…it’s helping people,” Lindholm said.

The pediatric physician told police the child would not have survived if it had not been for Officer Skipper and Officer Landblom’s quick actions.

