YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A Youngstown Police Lieutenant will be back in court Friday afternoon for dereliction of duty charges.

Brian Flynn is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing Friday afternoon regarding 14 second degree misdemeanor counts of dereliction of duty.

The charges were filed in October after an investigation was done by the Summit County Sheriff`s Office.

Flynn is accused of failing to follow through on several investigations between November 2020 and February 2021.

He has pleaded not guilty. Flynn remains on leave.