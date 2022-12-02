YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Members of the Youngstown Professional Fire Fighters IAFF Local 312 are frustrated with American Medical Rescue’s (AMR) response to a fatal accident and a fatal fire Thursday.

A letter sent out by the union president Jon Racco read, “IAFF Local 312’s members had another fast-paced and dangerous shift yesterday, responding to emergencies all over the city.”

The letter goes into detail saying that the fire department responded to a “horrific” accident with multiple trauma victims, spanning over several blocks, but only one AMR ambulance was available.

The accident happened around 7:30 p.m., then around 11 p.m., fire crews responded to a fast-moving fire. The letter states that no ambulances responded to the fire, despite reports that occupants were unaccounted for, and the fact that fire crews were working “under incredibly dangerous conditions” to locate the home occupant.

Fire crews found one person dead in the fire.

Racco wrote, “The situation is unacceptable and Youngstown deserves better.”

The letter also mentions that crews had to respond from other areas of the city to assist with the fire because Engine 2 had closed for the shift.

First News has reached out to Racco. We also reached out to AMR days ago after a town hall was held to discuss the contract between the city and AMR and the $1.8 million subsidy that AMR wants to continue servicing the city, but we have not heard back.

Currently, AMR is providing the city with four ambulances but that deal is being negotiated. If the city agrees to pay a $1.8 million subsidy, it will go down to three ambulances. If they pay $2.6 million, AMR will provide four, with a 5% increase each year.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.