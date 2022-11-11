YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The superstars of WWE will make their return to Youngstown in 2023 at the Covelli Centre.

The Covelli Centre announced in a press release that the WWE ‘Road To WrestleMania” tour will be on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Presale tickets will be available online from Wednesday, November 16 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, November 17 at 11:59 p.m. To purchase, use the online presale code WWELIVE.

Public on-sale for tickets begins on Friday, November 18 at 10 a.m.

According to the press release, doors open 90 minutes before show time.

