YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Tune in for a First News follow-up: What is The Purple Cat up to these days?

GabbaCamp is getting close to the finish line. It’s a four-season camp for those with disabilities in Coitsville.

First News brought you this information back in January of 2022. Now, there are five full-handicap accessible cabins sitting on Purple Cat’s property along McCartney Road.

In downtown Youngstown, construction has begun for a music facility. It’s the building on West Federal right next to Prima Cucina. It will be the new home for the Purple Cat band — The Feral Cats.

“People are clamoring for more space within our music program, so we’re going to give it to them,” said Jimmy Sutman of Golden String Inc. “People don’t really come to Youngstown much for tourism, you know, but why can’t this be a, you know, tourist destination? It just so happens our tourists have a little bit of disability or a lot. But they can take part and have a great vacation.”

Sutman is hoping to welcome folks to GabbaCamp toward the end of spring.