YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Struthers woman entered a guilty plea in a federal drug case on Wednesday.

Nyasia Iris Lopez, 27, pleaded guilty in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to a single with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine.

Sentencing is set for Aug. 15 before U.S. Judge Benita Y. Pearson.

Lopez is one of 14 people who were charged in August with selling drugs in Youngstown and the surrounding area.

The indictment in the case stated two different people gave Lopez heroin to sell between February 2020 and January 2022.

The ring used houses on LaSalle, Matta and East Evergreen to store and sell drugs, according to the indictment. According to the indictment authorities found over $3,400 cash, a semiautomatic rifle and a handgun while serving search warrants as part of their investigation.

A total of five people have now entered guilty pleas in the case.