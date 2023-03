YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Work is underway to fix fire escapes at Youngstown City Hall after an inspection discovered they were unsafe.

Crews will begin by sandblasting and prepping surfaces on all seven stories. Once that’s done, a structural engineer will identify what needs to be repaired.

It will take about four months to fix all problems. Until then, the city council is moving its meetings to the Covelli Centre. People can watch the meetings on the city’s YouTube channel.