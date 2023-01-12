YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury has determined that there was no criminal wrongdoing on the part of two Struthers police officers involved in a fatal shooting last spring.

James Sheets, 35, was killed following a chase that started in Struthers and ended on Youngstown’s lower West Side.

At that time, authorities said Sheets raised a gun and officers opened fire.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) investigated the incident and turned its case over to prosecutors in September.

Thursday, it was presented to a grand jury, which decided not to bring criminal charges against the officers.