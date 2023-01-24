YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A new coffee shop will be opening soon. Trek Coffee House is located on Mahoning Avenue in Youngstown.

The coffee shop had planned to open up at the beginning of the new year, but due to challenges with construction, the shop still hasn’t been able to open its doors.

The owners say they’re hoping to be open to customers by April 1.

“I’ve been in Youngstown my whole life and I always wanted a closer or another option for coffee,” owner Levi Smith said. “And I wanted a place where you could sit down, have a good clean, healthy, fresh meal that’s good for me and tastes awesome.”

Coffee grounds and tea are available on their website now.