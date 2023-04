YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man from Berlin Township appeared in court for arraignment Tuesday morning.

Jamie Longnecker is being held without bond after his latest arrest earlier this month. He’s now facing new counts of menacing by stalking and intimidation of a witness.

Because he is hearing impaired, a sign language expert was needed to translate what was being said.

Authorities say Longnecker was out of jail on bond when he tried to contact a witness in an earlier case.