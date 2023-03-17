YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Today is the feast day of St. Patrick. It means green beer and corned beef for many. But it’s a solemn day of prayer in Ireland.

This morning, a mass was held at St. Patrick’s Church in Youngstown. Each year, the ancient order of the Hibernians selects an Irish man and woman of the year.

Here’s how this year’s recipients reacted when they found out they were selected.

“I couldn’t believe it. I mean, it was such a great feeling and such an honor. I couldn’t believe that was happening,” said Linda Lambert, woman of the year.

“I was very honored. I told them, I’m really not sure if I deserve it. But I would definitely be honored to take it,” said Jim Hughes, man of the year.

The ancient order of the Hibernians started in America in 1869. They award the man and woman of the year to those Irish Catholic individuals who go above and beyond in the community.