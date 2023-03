YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — As of Monday, March 27, the Division Street Bridge will be closed to through traffic.

The bridge will be closing for a private fire line installation.

The Division Street Bridge is between U.S. 422 and Salt Springs Road. The roadway will close near the State Route 711 overpass.

Salt Springs Road can be used to access Roger Lindgren Way and Ohio Works Drive. The detour will utilize SR 711.

The project is set to last for two weeks.