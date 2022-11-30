YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Wednesday, the union representing faculty at Youngstown State University released an independent analysis of the university’s finances.

The analysis showed there is no need for further instructional cuts.

It was done by Dr. Howard Bunsis, a professor of accounting at Eastern Michigan.

According to the analysis, YSU has solid cash flows and reserves, modest debt levels, a stable bond rating and increasing state support.

In a statement, a university spokesman said, “The fact the OEA’s own independent analysis indicates that YSU is relatively financially healthy is a testament to the vision and persistence of the university’s administration… It also is further evidence of the need to remain proactive and prudent moving forward.”