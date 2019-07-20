Youngstown United holds BBQ to give back to the community

The BBQ didn’t just have food. There were also care baskets, blankets and socks being passed out.

A BBQ for those in need was held Saturday by Youngstown United.

The cookout was a way to give back to the community and fellowship. Anyone could come out between 12 and 4 p.m. in the parking lot of fire station #1 in downtown Youngstown.

“There’s a lot of people in the city who are still in need. So our mission is to help what we can and do what we can for the people in need,” said Darrell Jones, president of United Youngstown.

Youngstown United does this type of event a couple times of year.

Jones said there are people everywhere who could use help, but it’s important to be there for the people in our own community who are struggling.

