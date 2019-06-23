Youngstown talent takes the spotlight at Gucci Mane concert

This was the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater's very first concert.

The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater held its very first concert Saturday. The performer was hip hop artist, Gucci Mane.

But before he took the stage, the talent of Youngstown filled the spotlight with four opening acts.

First, opening up the evening was Ace 500. As he performed, Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown was front and center.

The second act of the night was Youngstown’s Set It Up dance ensemble.

“We thank God for this opportunity. We’re gonna make it count. Youngstown, we love you,” members of the dance crew said.

With bright colors, and bright moves, the dancers got the crowd going to set the tone.

Behind the dancers, was Youngstown’s own Dj Get It. He provided the music for the night and kept the crowd entertained.

There to present each artist was Youngstown’s own Lisette Elena as the co-host for the night.

The next artist she presented was Youngstown artist Dajshia Doll, who we told you about in a story a few days ago.

The fourth and final local act to take the stage was TGD. Several artists brought the energy as they rapped to the audience.

Hundreds of people were in attendance. With cabanas and VIP sections full.