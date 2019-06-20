Youngstown rapper named opening act for Gucci Mane as she follows in late father’s footsteps

She says she is exactly like her father in many ways, not just the music.

A rapper from Youngstown is taking the big stage Saturday at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater.

Dajsha Smith, who goes by her stage name ‘Dajsha Doll’ will be an opening act for hip hop artist Gucci Mane.

“It definitely takes dedication, motivation and ambition,” she said.

Smith said when she was 8 years old, her father passed away. He was a rapper too, and now she is following in her father’s footsteps.

“I just remember being a kid and like he had me in the studio, with the mic. Like, so I’m not surprised I ended up with the whole music thing,” Dajsha said.

“It is tough, but at the same time like, you just gotta think, ok, I wanna make my dad proud. I am making my dad proud,” she said.

Smith said she has a love for all types of music and believes as long as she stays focused, she will go far.

Although she has only been rapping for about a year, she already has three singles on Itunes and Spotify, four videos on Youtube, and is working on a new project, “Black Christina.”

“Which I am hoping I can drop next month for my daddy’s birthday,” she said.

Smith said she is ready for Saturday’s performance and knows this is only the beginning of her musical journey.

“It’s definitely in me. I’m glad I took the chance to do it. It feels right when I’m in the booth,” she said.