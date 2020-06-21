Youngstown police investigating fatal shooting

There were bullet holes around the driver's side door

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating a murder in the area of Market Street and I-680 South.

It happened around 3 a.m.

According to the Youngstown Police Department, the vehicle was shot at several times while the victim was inside the car.

There were bullet holes around the driver’s side door. Inside the car, officers found a male victim dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim’s identity is not been released at this time. The county coroner and Youngstown detectives are investigating.

