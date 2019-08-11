Youngstown police: Car reported stolen involved in crash

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police found a stolen car involved in a crash Sunday.

The crash was near Indianola and Utilis Avenues and happened around 9 a.m.

Officers say the car was reported stolen.

They say the car was found on its roof and the driver fled the scene.

A passenger was found by police — they say the person is a juvenile. They were taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for their injuries. They face charges of receiving stolen property and auto theft. They also have several other warrants for outstanding arrests.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

The juvenile’s name was not disclosed.

