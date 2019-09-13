Breaking News
Youngstown man accused of Canfield police chase gets in more trouble Friday

News

Prosecutors tacked on a new, felony count of vandalism due to an incident in his holding cell

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man who police say led officers on a chase early Thursday got himself into even more trouble while waiting to go into court.

Matthew Bugno appeared Friday morning, facing OVI and traffic charges.

Prosecutors tacked on a new, felony count of vandalism after deputies say they caught him using his handcuffs to damage the walls of his holding cell.

Canfield police say he raced through town Thursday at 70 miles per hour before finally being stopped in Berlin Township.

Friday, Bugno pleaded guilty to OVI but not guilty to the rest of the charges.

For now, he’s jailed on a $10,500 bond.

