Youngstown crime activity: Man reports burglar ran from house after stealing ammunition

Wednesday, August 7

5:26 p.m. – 100 block of S. Richview Avenue, Tammy Sponaugle, 53, was arrested on charges of assault after police say she pushed another woman out of a doorway, tried to push past her and then slammed a door on her, forcing the woman to drop her 6-month-old child. Police said the child was dropped on concrete steps and suffered a head injury. Police say this was the second time this day they were called to the house in reference to a fight.

Thursday, August 8

11:51 p.m. – 100 block of W. Philadelphia Ave., a man told police that someone broke into his house and took a new TV.

1 p.m. – 400 block of W. Hylda Ave., a 28-year-old woman told police that her 39-year-old boyfriend, with whom she has a child, was upset because she would not let him take her SUV. She said the man hit her so hard that her head flew back and hit the wall, causing her to pass out. When she woke up, the SUV and her boyfriend were gone, according to a police report. Officers noted when they arrived, the woman had a bloody lip. An ambulance was called but none were available at that time to respond, according to the police report. The woman’s mother was called to help her care for her three children. A family member came to the scene and said she would take the woman to the hospital if an ambulance didn’t arrive soon.

Friday, August 9

7:23 p.m. – 300 block of E. Lucius Ave., Kevin James, 39, was arrested on charges that he violated a protection order. Police said video surveillance shows James walking onto a property from which he was ordered to stay away.

Saturday, August 10

4:18 p.m. – 200 block of S. Schenley Ave., a woman told police that a house she was watching for a family member was broken into. The entire house was ransacked from the attic to the basement, according to the police report. The woman also discovered that the keys to her family member’s minivan were found underneath the front seat of the van. The woman also said a spare tire was on the van that wasn’t there before.

10:03 p.m. – 100 block of Auburndale Ave., a man told police that someone broke into his house. The man said when he came home, he thought he heard someone in the attic and grabbed his gun to check it out. He didn’t find anyone but discovered an upstairs bedroom window was open and a trampoline on the ground below was broken. The man’s girlfriend reported seeing someone running from his backyard. Items listed as missing were two boxes of ammunition, however, the man said the burglar tried to take two gaming systems but was unsuccessful. A bookbag that did not belong to the man was found in a hallway and seized as evidence.

Monday, August 12

11:39 p.m. – 100 block of Matta Ave., a man told police that he was sitting in his living room with his daughter when he heard about 12 gunshots. He went outside and found a hole in the side of his house. The bullet went through the house, into a love seat and then a wall behind a TV. A slug was found on the floor and logged into evidence.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Youngstown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Youngstown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.