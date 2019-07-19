Youngstown crews battle flames and weather in west side fire

The temperature at the time was about 75 degrees

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters battled two problems Friday in Youngstown-a fire and the weather.

Crews were called just before 2 a.m. to a house in the 1800 block of Midland Avenue where a vacant house caught fire.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the outside of the house while also battling the heat and humidity as the Valley is in the middle of a heat wave.

The temperature at the time of the fire was about 77 degrees with 87 percent humidity.

It’s unclear if the fire was intentionally set, but firefighters say someone had been doing work on the house.