Women’s flag football league looking to add new players

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A women’s flag football league in Youngstown is looking to add in new players.

“We started with a breast cancer tournament. Girls picked up interest, so we started teams and made it a season,” said Angelique Shannon, a player on the Herricanes team.

The Ohio Women’s Flag Football Association is made up of women of all ages. Currently there are four teams, but they are hoping to add more.

It is a chance for women to come together with some friendly competition.

Shannon said this is the seventh year of the league and she has been playing since the beginning.

“I grew up loving football. So it’s cool to have an outlet to go play, I look forward to it,” Shannon said.

There is a spring and a fall season. Each season runs about six weeks long and the games are held on Sundays.

This Sunday was the championship game for the 2019 spring season. Now, the league is hoping by fall they will have some new players.

Shannon said there are no try outs. Anyone can come out and start practicing with one of the teams to play in the season.

“It’s a judge-free zone out here. Whether you play the best or don’t play the best, just come out,” she said.

“When I first came out here I didn’t know what I was doing, but once you start up the game you kind of get the concept,” said Le’Ana Frazier, who has been playing for two seasons.

Anyone interested in joining can reach out or find out more information on the league’s Facebook page.