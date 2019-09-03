Woman dies after being hit by branch at Hocking Hills State Park

It's the second deadly incident in the state park in the last nine days

LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman was killed after being struck by a falling tree branch at Hocking Hills State Park Monday.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), Victoria Schafer, 44, of Chillicothe, was on the stairs near Old Man’s Cave when she was struck by a falling tree branch.

The accident took place at approximately 5:30 p.m.

ODNR is investigating the incident.

ODNR was assisted at the scene by Hocking County EMS and Laurelville Fire Department.

It’s the second deadly incident in the state park in the last nine days. A man died after losing his footing near a trail last week.