GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Officers say they arrested a woman on several charges after she crashed into a garage.

The garage is on Brockway Avenue and it happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

They say Kelly Lorigan was driving when she crashed into the garage. She was charged for DUI, endangering welfare of children and careless and reckless driving.

Officers say Lorigan was taken to Greenville Regional Lockup and was then taken to the Mercer County Jail.