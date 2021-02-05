BROOK PARK, Ohio (WJW)– A Parma Heights woman is facing criminal charges after she refused to wear a mask inside a grocery store and then became combative with police officers, according to investigators.

Brook Park police arrested 55-year-old Karen Turner at the Marc’s store on Smith Road on Jan. 18.

According to a police report, the store asked Turner to leave because she would not wear a mask and she refused, and then resisted officers.

Woman arrested for refusing to leave Marc’s for not wearing mask, police say (from police body cam video)

Police body camera video shows Turner recording on her cell phone, refusing to give officers her ID, becoming combative and repeatedly threatening to sue the officers.

“Let me ask you this, what’s the federal law that prevents me from wearing a face mask?” Turner said to officers as they tried to explain to her that the store has the right to ask anyone to leave.

Turner was charged with trespassing, failure to disclose personal information and resisting arrest. She pleaded not guilty at an arraignment in Berea Municipal Court on Jan. 19 and was later released on a $5,000 bond.

In July, Ohio issued a statewide mask order requiring facial coverings in public indoor locations.