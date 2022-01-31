(The Hill) – Whoopi Goldberg argued on ABC’s The View Monday the Holocaust was “not about race,” prompting pushback from co-hosts on the show.

“If you’re going to do this, then let’s be truthful about it,” Goldberg said. “Because the Holocaust isn’t about race. No, it’s not about race.”

Co-host Joy Behar asked Goldberg: “Then what was it about?”

“It’s about man’s inhumanity to man,” Goldberg responded. “That’s what it’s about.”

Ana Navarro, another co-host on the show, interjected, saying, “Well, it’s about white supremacy. That’s what it’s about. It’s about going after Jews and gypsies.”

“But these are two groups of white people,” Goldberg cut in. “But you’re missing the point. The minute you turn it into race, it goes down this alley. Let’s talk about it for what it is. It’s how people treat each other. It’s a problem. It doesn’t matter if you’re Black or white, because Black, white, Jews … everybody eats each other.”

Goldberg’s comments came amid a discussion about a Tennessee school board voting earlier this month to remove “Maus,” a Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel about the Holocaust, from an eighth-grade language arts curriculum.

The school board voted to remove the book, which describes Jews being tortured and murdered by Nazis during the Holocaust, because of profanity and a depiction of female nudity. Due to increased pressure from parents in recent months, some school districts and local governments have debated pulling books that focus on issues of race, gender identity or sexuality.

“So if you’re uncomfortable hearing about ‘Maus,’ should you be worried, should your child say, ‘Oh my God, I wonder if that’s me?’ No! That’s not what they’re going to say,” Goldberg said as music began to play leading the show to a commercial break. “They’re going to say, ‘I don’t want to be like that.’ Most kids, they don’t want to be cruel.”

Navarro chimed in again, noting several conservatives have sparked backlash for comparing COVID-19 vaccination cards to methods used to identify Jews in Europe during the Holocaust.

“So it is necessary for kids to learn about the Holocaust,” Navarro said.

“To learn about man’s inhumanity to man,” Goldberg added, before sending the show to break.