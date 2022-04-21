(WHTM) – Three Democrat hopefuls to be the next U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania just debated in Harrisburg, and now we want to hear from you. Who do you think won? John Fetterman, Malcolm Kenyatta, or Conor Lamb?

Let us know who you thought won the hourlong debate that was broadcast and live-streamed by Nexstar stations across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

The candidates who participated were Lt. Governor John Fetterman, State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta, and Congressman Conor Lamb.

Five Republican candidates for Senate will debate for one hour on Monday, April 25 at 8 p.m. and will both air and live-stream in 10 markets across Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, and Maryland

All candidates on the ballot who meet eligibility criteria will be invited to participate. Candidates who have committed to attend include Kathy Barnette, Jeff Bartos, Dave McCormick, Mehmet Oz, and Carla Sands.

An exclusive debate has also been announced between the Republican Party candidates for Governor of Pennsylvania on Wednesday, April 27 at 8 p.m.

All candidates on the ballot who meet eligibility criteria will be invited to participate. Candidates who have committed to attend include: Lou Barletta, Doug Mastriano, Bill McSwain, and Dave White.

The one hour debates will air on eight television stations serving the state: WHTM-TV (ABC) in Harrisburg/Lancaster, Lebanon, York, WPXI-TV (NBC) in Pittsburgh, WPHL-TV (MyNetworkTV) in Philadelphia, WTAJ-TV (CBS) in Johnstown/Altoona/State College, WBRE-TV (NBC) and WYOU-TV (CBS) in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre/Hazleton, WJET-TV (ABC) and WFXP-TV (FOX) in Erie, and WYTV-TV (ABC) in Youngstown, OH.

In addition, the debates will be live-streamed on WETM-TV (NBC) in Elmira, NY, WPIX-TV (CW) in New York, NY, WIVB-TV (CBS) in Buffalo, NY, and WDVM-TV (IND) in Washington, D.C.

Additionally, all radio stations throughout the commonwealth will be provided free access regardless of their market.

The Pennsylvania primary election is scheduled to take place on May 17. Voters must register to vote by May 2.