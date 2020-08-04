What you need to know about this weekend’s Ohio Sales Tax Holiday

News

Some non-traditional items are on the tax-free list

by: Kristine Varkony

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s sales-tax-free weekend for school supplies and clothing is this Friday, Aug. 7 through Aug. 9.

From midnight Friday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Sales Tax Holiday waives the 5.75% state sales tax in store and online for those shopping for certain items:

  • An item of clothing $75 or less
  • An item of school supplies $20 or less
  • An item of school instructional material $20 or less

Clothing items must be less than $75 to qualify, while school supplies costing more than $20, such as laptops or pricey electronics, are also exempt. Other excluded items include:

  • makeup
  • jewelry
  • handbags/wallets
  • athletic gear
  • sewing supplies
  • sunglasses

However, some non-traditional items are on the tax-free list put out by the Ohio Department of Taxation:

  • lab coats
  • bathing suits and caps
  • costumes
  • baby receiving blankets
  • adult and children’s diapers
  • rubber pants
  • garters and garter belts
  • girdles
  • formal wear
  • wedding apparel

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award