What type of safety precautions are taken as crowds fill downtown Youngstown’s nightlife scene?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Youngstown built up its entertainment district filled with restaurants, bars and venues over the years. With the recent tragedy in Dayton, Ohio, some may be concerned about safety in these areas.

One business owner downtown says they have safety precautions in place in the event there is an active shooter.

“I got bouncers inside, outside. YPD officers, in uniform, walks around here,” said Eddie Moses, owner of V2 bar and Trattoria.

V2 is one of many bars on Federal Street that is filled with crowds of people on weekend nights.

But, Moses said he feels they provide a safe atmosphere. He said his employees are trained on how to react if that type of situation were to happen.

“We lock down the place, you know, make sure the customers are number one. Make sure everybody’s secure,” he said.

In Dayton, investigators say 24-year-old Connor Betts fired an assault rifle into a crowd of people at a popular nightlife area. It only took officers 30 seconds to gun him down.

In just that short amount of time, he was still able to kill nine people and injure more than 20 others.

In Youngstown, hundreds of people fill the bars along Federal Street every weekend.

We reached out to the Youngstown Police Department to see what type of safety precautions they are taking to protect the entertainment scene in downtown Youngstown.

Youngstown Police Chief Robin Lees says although they do have an officer patrolling the downtown area on weekends, most businesses hire their own off-duty officers as security.

