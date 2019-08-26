LIVE NOW /
Western Reserve Road closes for construction Monday

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Some drivers in Springfield Township will have a detour starting Monday morning.

Western Reserve Road is closed beginning August 26 for one week. The closure is for construction on the new roundabout at the Five Points area.

By heading east, drivers will still be able to get to the Fireplace Restaurant and Lounge. By heading west, drivers will be able to get to North Lima Road.

During the closure, North Lima Road will be closed at the same intersection.

The roundabout is expected to be done in October. The final cost is about $1.5 million.

