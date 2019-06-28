Watch: Sen. Kamala Harris confronts former VP Joe Biden on race relations

Video courtesy of NBC News.

(CNN Newsource via NBC News) – Democratic presidential candidates faced off for a second night in Miami, Florida Thursday.

During the debate, Senator Kamala Harris, of California, confronted former Vice President Joe Biden about his comments about working with segregationists as well as his record on busing.

“I do not believe you are a racist, and I agree with you when you commit yourself to the importance of finding common ground. But I also believe, and it’s personal and it was hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and career on the segregation of race in this country,” she said. “And it was not only that, but you also worked with them to oppose busing. And there was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools and she was bused to school every day, and that little girl was me. So, I will tell you that on this subject, it cannot be an intellectual debate among Democrats. We have to take it seriously. We have to act swiftly. As attorney general of California, I was very proud to put in place a requirement that all my special agents would wear body cameras and keep those cameras on.”

Biden said he does not praise racists and did not oppose busing in America.

“What I opposed is busing ordered by the Department of Education, that’s what I opposed,” he said.

Watch the entire exchange above.