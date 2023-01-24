TOLEDO, Ohio (WCMH) — A black cat got a lucky break when an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper and a kind citizen rescued the kitty from the side of a busy highway in Lucas County.

The OSHP shared a video on social media showing Trooper Katie Thomas attempting to corral the animal on the side of the road by a concrete barrier. The cat then dashed under the patrol car and jumped on top of a tire. After some determined tugging, Trooper Thomas was able to pull the feline out of the auto’s wheel well. The “Good Samaritan” helped put the cat in the backseat of the cruiser.

The cat was taken to the Toledo Humane Society, the OSHP noted in the post.

According to the OSHP, the cat was named Trooper and found its fur-ever home with a local family. The Toledo Humane Society also shared the video on social media and thanked the women for their rescue efforts.

“Talk about an amazing rescue!” the post read. “We are thankful for everyone in our community who goes above and beyond to help those who cannot help themselves! Trooper is certainly happy to be safe and living his best life with his new forever family! A BIG thank you to these two brave women who rescued him!”

The Humane Society later shared a picture of Trooper, captioning the post, “Adoption Day Photo! “