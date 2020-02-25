WATCH: Mardi Gras 2020 Coverage on the Gulf Coast

(FARM AND DAIRY) - Either coyote populations or people’s fish stories about them are increasing. I’m not sure which, but I know I’ve received more warnings and heard more far-fetched recounts of coyote encounters than any other year I can remember.

Over the weekend, I was sitting in the waiting room of the facility where my daughter receives pitching lessons and I overheard a whopper. One dad exclaimed to another dad, “They’ve been terrible this year. My neighbor has already killed two of them and one was as big as he is!”