(WKBN) – President Trump is scheduled to speak from the White House Monday beginning at 10 a.m.

His remarks are expected to include thoughts and reaction to the weekend mass murders in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

There was another mass shooting in California on July 28.

On Monday morning, Trump made remarks over Twitter in response to the shootings.