WATCH LIVE: Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan holds press conference on violent protests at US Capitol

WASHINGTON DC (WJW) — Local lawmakers are reacting as the protests over the presidential election take a violent turn at the U.S. Capitol.

Late in the afternoon, Trump supporters swarmed the federal building forcing lawmakers to evacuate. One person was also reportedly shot.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) condemned the violence and said it “needs to end now.”

My staff and I are safe.



The violence at the Capitol needs to end now.



The lives of countless workers – journalists, staff, and Capitol Police are being put at risk by this attack on our democracy. — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) January 6, 2021

U.S. Representative Marcia Fudge (D-OH) also spoke out against the protests, calling it a “sad day in history.”

“This is a sad day in the history of this great nation’s democracy. This is not the way, even when we disagree. Violence is never the answer and order must be restored,” she said in part.

U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) called on President Trump to intervene.

“The right to protest peacefully is protected under the Constitution but the actions by violent mobs against our law enforcement and property at the @USCapitol building today are not. @realdonaldtrump should condemn this unacceptable vandalism and violence,” he tweeted.

The right to protest peacefully is protected under the Constitution but the actions by violent mobs against our law enforcement and property at the @USCapitol building today are not. @realdonaldtrump should condemn this unacceptable vandalism and violence. — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) January 6, 2021

Ohio Senate Minority Leader Kenny Yuko issued a statement describing the protests as “appalling and unconscionable.”

“What is happening in Washington, D.C. is appalling and unconscionable. The blame lies entirely with President Trump and his supporters, including the Republican elected officials who have defended him for the past four years, as he was breaking democratic rule after democratic rule,” it said in part.

U.S. Representative Bob Latta (R-OH) issued a statement with the same views.

“These attacks on our democracy, our nation’s Capitol, and Capitol Police are abhorrent and must stop. This is not how the Constitution has guided our country and citizens over the past 232 years. My eternal gratitude goes to the men and women who protect us 24 hours a day at the Capitol. I pray for their safety,” he said in part.

U.S. Presentative Bob Gibbs (R-OH) shared a similar sentiment.

“This is shameful, unacceptable, and un-American! Violence is not the answer. Everyone must stand down and let Capitol Police do their job and secure the area!”

This is shameful, unacceptable, and un-American! Violence is not the answer. Everyone must stand down and let Capitol Police do their job and secure the area! — Rep. Bob Gibbs (@RepBobGibbs) January 6, 2021

U.S. Representative David Joyce’s office (R-OH) issued the following statement on his behalf.

“The Congressman is currently safe in an undisclosed location and following all orders/guidance issued by US Capitol Police.”

The congressman later took to Twitter to call out President Trump for his recorded video.

“These are not voters protesting the election. These are criminals who are destroying our nation’s Capitol, threatening duly elected lawmakers and their staffs, and endangering the officers sworn to protect them.”

Mr. President, this is not enough.



These are not voters protesting the election. These are criminals who are destroying our nation's Capitol, threatening duly elected lawmakers and their staffs, and endangering the officers sworn to protect them. https://t.co/yIqrTaCOtZ — Dave Joyce (@RepDaveJoyce) January 6, 2021

U.S. Representative Marcy Kaptur (D-OH) blamed President Trump for the chaos.

“This, all of this, is on Donald Trump. His rhetoric and actions to incite such mayhem for political gain is reprehensible and dangerous. This is not our America,” she tweeted.

This is a horrific day for American democracy and liberty. My deepest gratitude goes out to the selfless men and women of the Capitol Police for keeping my colleagues and our public servants safe. — Marcy Kaptur (@RepMarcyKaptur) January 6, 2021

U.S. Representative Troy Balderson (R-OH) issued a statement also condemning the protests.

“I’m deeply disheartened by the violence that is occurring on Capitol Hill today and I condemn these actions in the strongest possible terms. “While I am a firm believer in the First Amendment and Americans’ right to protest, what our nation has witnessed on Capitol Hill today is not protected by the First Amendment. These behaviors are deeply un-American and threaten the very foundation of our Republic,” he said in part.

U.S. Repetitive Tim Ryan (D-OH) wrote on Twitter that he is safe and in lockdown.

“This is not ok. We are a nation of laws. Please pray for all of our law enforcement, elected officials and staff on Capitol Hill. Please pray for our country.”

Thanks to everyone for reaching out. I am safe. In lockdown.



This is not ok. We are a nation of laws. Please pray for all of our law enforcement, elected officials and staff on Capitol Hill. Please pray for our country. — Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) January 6, 2021

Ohio House Minority Leader Emilia Strong (D-OH) labeled the protesters as “terrorists.”

“The attempted coup at the U.S. Capitol by terrorists is the direct result of Republicans undermining the very democratic institutions and principles that they were elected to and swore to protect and uphold. The shallow words from so-called ‘leaders’ like U.S. Senator Rob Portman, Gov. Mike DeWine, GOP Chairman Jane Timken, and all the others is nothing but a sham to cover their own complicity.”

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine called the protests an embarrassment.

“The situation at the U.S. Capitol is an embarrassment to our country. This must stop immediately. The President should call for the demonstrators to leave our Capitol Building. The final step in the constitutional process of electing our president has been disrupted,” he tweeted.

The situation at the U.S. Capitol is an embarrassment to our country. This must stop immediately. The President should call for the demonstrators to leave our Capitol Building. The final step in the constitutional process of electing our president has been disrupted. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) January 6, 2021

