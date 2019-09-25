Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Thousands of volunteers across the country working to get people registered to vote ahead of the 2020 election.

Volunteers were out on Tuesday .in front of community health centers, student unions and even at a Walmart store in Washington D.C. asking people to register to vote.

The push is part of a nation-wide movement to increase participation in elections. Organizers say this is event is getting more involvement whether that be from Republicans, Democrats or Independents.

“Get your friends get your neighbors get your family,” Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) said.

On social media, National Voter Registration Day was the top trending topic on Twitter with everyone from politicians to celebrities posting about the effort.

Lindsay Torrico with the United Way says our country benefits from citizen involvement.

“We know that one in five eligible voters does not show up for local elections so we want to make sure that more people are at the table,” Torrico said.

Democratic Alabama Representative Terry Sewell said the day is not just a vote, it’s a duty.

“You know my district knows full well the importance of voting. Alabama’s 7th Congressional District foot soldiers marched, died, bleed for the right to vote,” Rep. Terry Sewell (D-AL) said.

Organizers say this is the last National Voter Registration Day before the 2020 primaries pick up. Volunteers believe there is too much at stake- not to get involved.

Eligible voters can register or update their registration at National Voter Registration Day events across the nation or online here.