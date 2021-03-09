Tim Ryan vehemently calls out Republican colleagues for ‘not helping union workers’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – Congressman Tim Ryan gave a fiery speech on the House floor on Tuesday about protecting union jobs.

The House passed a bill blocking “Right To Work” laws and making it easier to form unions. The vote was 225 to 206.

On the floor of the House, Ryan criticized his Republican colleagues for not doing enough for the worker.

“Heaven forbid that we pass something that’s going to help the damn workers in the United States of America. Heaven forbid we tilt the balance that has been going in the wrong direction of 50 years. We talk about pensions, you complain. We talk about a minimum wage increase, you complain. We talk about giving the right to organize, you complain. But if we are passing a tax cut here you would be getting in line to vote yes for it,” he said.

The legislation has been endorsed by President Joe Biden, but it faces heavy opposition from Republicans, making it unlikely that it can pass the Senate.