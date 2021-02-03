President Biden pushes for his COVID-19 relief deal, while Republicans call for compromise

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — As President Joe Biden pushes forward with his $1.9-trillion COVID-19 relief plan, Republicans are calling for compromise.

“This needs to be a bipartisan effort,” New York Republican Congressman Tom Reed said.

Reed says the House Problem Solvers Caucus is in active discussions with both the Senate and the White House.

“What we’re trying to do in the Republican Problem Solvers Caucus — as well as talking to Republican other members — [is ask] what can we agree to rather quickly?” Reed said.

Reed says there is room to negotiate on stimulus checks and school funding, but one issue is more important than the rest.

“We need to get the vaccine distributed, that is … the priority, I think, developing in the Republican circles in the House, especially in the Problem Solvers Caucus Republican, we want to push,” Reed said.

While Democrats say they’re ready to work together, they aren’t willing to water down the president’s proposal.

“My hope is that our Republican colleagues will cooperate and collaborate, but we can’t wait for them to decide what they want to do,” Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal said.

Pennsylvania Democratic Congressman Matt Cartwright says the country is losing time and money.

“What I’m worried about most of all is the folks that kind of want to slow-walk negotiations. This is not the time for it, and Americans don’t want that,” Cartwright said.

Cartwright warns, if Republicans fight this bill, the economy will suffer.