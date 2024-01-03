WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – A group of House Republicans are headed to the southern border.

The Biden administration says it is still committed to working on a solution with Congress as some cities in the U.S. are dealing with an influx of migrants.

About 60 House Republicans led by Speaker Mike Johnson are starting their 2024 with a visit to the southern border to hear from border patrol agents about the influx of migrants.

Texas Republican Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne is one of the republicans on the trip and she says the Biden administration needs to take action.

“We’ve got nearly 90% of the people here who would apply for asylum that don’t qualify and yet what the Biden administration is doing is allowing them in,” she said.

Border officials are overwhelmed by the flood of migrants, Texas Governor Greg Abbott is sending people by plane or bus to other major cities, like New York City, where Mayor Eric Adams says they are struggling.

“We’re dealing with a bully right now and everything is on the table that conforms with the law,” he said.

The White House has asked for more money for the affected cities.

“They ought to give me the money I need to protect the border,” said President Joe Biden.

But aid is stalled in Congress, as senators are still negotiating a deal. House Republicans want to see a full border package.

“It has to be a border security package first and foremost before we look abroad or overseas,” said Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fla).

The Biden administration called out House Republicans for choosing to go home for the holidays and said they should be willing to work on meaningful reform.