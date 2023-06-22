WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) introduced a resolution to impeach President Joe Biden Thursday and wanted an immediate vote, but House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) negotiated a deal with her that slows down the process.

Her reason to seek Biden’s impeachment?

“Allowing an invasion to take place across our southern border that has compromised the safety and security of the American people,” Boebert said.

She said the deal would give time to build “a body of evidence at the committee level.”

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) said he supports the resolution.

“How many more Americans need to suffer because this President refuses to follow the laws of the United States that he raised his hand and swore an oath to defend,” Roy said.

But House Democrats say it’s clear the Republican effort is just a waste of time.

“Let’s get real here, nothing about this is serious,” said Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.).

McGovern said the GOP is ignoring the real issues Americans care about.

“This body has become a place where extreme, outlandish, and nutty issues get debated passionately and important ones not at all,” McGovern said.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jefrries (D-N.Y.) said advancing the resolution is a sign McCarthy doesn’t have control of his party.

“You can’t make this stuff up,” Jeffries said. “The extreme MAGA Republicans are increasingly dominating the activity that is occurring among the House Republican conference.”