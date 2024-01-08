WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – President Joe Biden’s speech at the Mother Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in South Carolina was interrupted by protestors calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Biden allowed the protestors to chant their message, however the audience decided to counter the protest with a chant of their own.

“Four more years! Four more years!” the crowd exclaimed. As the protestors were drowned out and eventually escorted out, Biden mentioned, “I’ve been quietly working with the Israeli government to get them to reduce and significantly get out of Gaza.”

The Mother Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church is the oldest African Methodist Episcopal church in the Southern United States, founded in 1817.

On June 17th, 2015, a white supremacist gunman opened fire at the church, killing nine people and injuring a tenth.

Biden called for gun control in his speech on Monday, pointing to how his political rivals spoke about the most recent shooting in Iowa.

“Do you know what his response was? All those kids dead. ‘We have to get over it’” Biden said. “My response is, we have to stop it!”

The president also echoed his speech last Friday in Valley Forge by highlighting the violence in the January 6th Capitol attacks.

“We must reject political violence in America,” Biden asserted. “Always, not sometimes, always.”

As part of his political messages, Biden promised to ban assault weapons and continue to lower prescription costs.